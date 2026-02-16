Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $299.80 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $308.17 million.
• Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $68.65 million.
