The Q4 earnings report for PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) was released on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 03:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

PAMT missed estimated earnings by -125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was down $25.21 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 1.57% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at PAMT's past performance:

