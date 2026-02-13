Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citius Oncology missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.94 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 9.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Citius Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.