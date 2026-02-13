The earnings results for Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) for Q1 were made public on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Citius Oncology missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $3.94 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 9.84% drop share price change the next day.
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Citius Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.