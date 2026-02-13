The earnings results for Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) for Q1 were made public on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Citius Oncology missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.94 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 9.84% drop share price change the next day.

