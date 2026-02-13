Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Advance Auto Parts beat estimated earnings by 104.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was down $23.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 7.04% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Advance Auto Parts's past performance:

