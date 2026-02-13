Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advance Auto Parts beat estimated earnings by 104.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was down $23.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 7.04% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Advance Auto Parts's past performance:
