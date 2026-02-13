The Q4 earnings report for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) was released on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 06:32 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Cameco beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $15.53 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cameco's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Cameco visit their earnings calendar here.

