Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $538.62 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $692.04 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Dauch (NYSE:DCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.57 million.

• Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $422.17 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $838.42 million.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $11.75 billion.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.60 per share on revenue of $638.92 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $229.45 million.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.15 million.

• AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $311.98 million.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $395.70 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $89.28 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $672.00 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

