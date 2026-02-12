The earnings results for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -14.17%, reporting an EPS of $-1.37 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was down $34.83 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.15% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at CRISPR Therapeutics's past performance:

