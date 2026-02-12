American Well (NYSE:AMWL) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
American Well beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $-1.52 versus an estimate of $-1.59.
Revenue was down $15.70 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.39, resulting in a 9.5% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at American Well's past performance:
