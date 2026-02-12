XP (NASDAQ:XP) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

XP beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $147.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 1.93% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at XP's past performance:

