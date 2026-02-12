Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:20 PM.

Vistagen Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $69 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Vistagen Therapeutics's past performance:

