Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:20 PM.
Earnings
Vistagen Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $69 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Vistagen Therapeutics's past performance:
