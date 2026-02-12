The Q4 earnings report for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was released on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Coinbase Global missed estimated earnings by -37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was down $491.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.35, leading to a 4.65% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Coinbase Global's past performance:
