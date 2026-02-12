Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-02-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Farmer Bros to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Farmer Bros's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Farmer Bros's Stock Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros were trading at $1.64 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Farmer Bros

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Farmer Bros.

