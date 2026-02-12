BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BGC Group beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $184.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BGC Group's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for BGC Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.