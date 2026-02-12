Fortis (NYSE:FTS) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Fortis beat estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

