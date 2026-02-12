The Q4 earnings report for Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was released on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Fortis beat estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

To track all earnings releases for Fortis visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.