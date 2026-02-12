The Q4 earnings report for PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was released on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

PG&E missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PG&E's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PG&E management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $1.64 and $1.66 per share.

To track all earnings releases for PG&E visit their earnings calendar here.

