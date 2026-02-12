TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

TransUnion beat estimated earnings by 10.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.97.

Revenue was up $134.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.54% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.