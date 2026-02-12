The earnings results for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 06:15 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Avient beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $14.10 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.58% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Avient's past performance:
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Avient management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $0.81 and $0.81 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Avient visit their earnings calendar here.
