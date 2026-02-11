Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Bridgeline Digital's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bridgeline Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Bridgeline Digital's Stock

Shares of Bridgeline Digital were trading at $0.7501 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Bridgeline Digital

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bridgeline Digital.

