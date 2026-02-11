Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mercer Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.88.

Investors in Mercer Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.30, leading to a 2.13% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mercer Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Mercer Intl were trading at $1.79 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Mercer Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mercer Intl.

The consensus rating for Mercer Intl is Sell, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $2.25 implies a potential 25.7% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearwater Paper, Magnera and Sylvamo, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Clearwater Paper, Magnera and Sylvamo, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Mercer Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Mercer Intl is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Mercer Intl Better

Mercer International Inc is a forest products company with two reportable operating segments in pulp and solid wood. The pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale, and distribution of pulp, electricity, and chemicals. The company has a geographical presence in the USA, Germany, China, and Other countries, where the majority of revenue is generated from the USA. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Pulp segment.

Key Indicators: Mercer Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mercer Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mercer Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mercer Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mercer Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Mercer Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

