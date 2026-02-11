Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Conduent will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Conduent is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conduent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Conduent's Stock

Shares of Conduent were trading at $1.43 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

