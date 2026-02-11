Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.10.

The market awaits Karyopharm Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.55 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.92% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics were trading at $6.59 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Karyopharm Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.