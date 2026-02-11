Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Galiano Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Galiano Gold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Galiano Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Galiano Gold Shares

Shares of Galiano Gold were trading at $2.94 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 133.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Galiano Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.