Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Electrovaya will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Electrovaya bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 29.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electrovaya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Electrovaya Shares

Shares of Electrovaya were trading at $9.08 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 272.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Electrovaya

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Electrovaya.

The consensus rating for Electrovaya is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $14.0, there's a potential 54.19% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FuelCell Energy, ChargePoint Hldgs and LSI Industries, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for FuelCell Energy, ChargePoint Hldgs and LSI Industries, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Electrovaya ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, its Return on Equity is lower than one peer. Overall, Electrovaya is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into Electrovaya's Background

Breaking Down Electrovaya's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Electrovaya's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 75.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Electrovaya's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electrovaya's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Electrovaya's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

