Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ardmore Shipping will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Anticipation surrounds Ardmore Shipping's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.45% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ardmore Shipping's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Ardmore Shipping's Stock Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping were trading at $13.24 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ardmore Shipping visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.