Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kelly Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The announcement from Kelly Services is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kelly Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Kelly Services Shares

Shares of Kelly Services were trading at $10.64 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kelly Services

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kelly Services.

The consensus rating for Kelly Services is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, there's a potential 50.38% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Asure Software, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Asure Software, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 40.98% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Asure Software, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kelly Services Outperform -9.93% $194M -12.61% Asure Software Outperform 23.71% $23.14M -2.77%

Key Takeaway:

Kelly Services is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate compared to its peers. It also ranks lower for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity among the peers analyzed.

Discovering Kelly Services: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Kelly Services's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kelly Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kelly Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kelly Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Kelly Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.