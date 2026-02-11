10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that 10x Genomics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits 10x Genomics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 17.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 10x Genomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

10x Genomics Share Price Analysis

Shares of 10x Genomics were trading at $19.15 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on 10x Genomics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on 10x Genomics.

With 8 analyst ratings, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 4.44% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Azenta and Fortrea Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Adaptive Biotechnologies, Azenta and Fortrea Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

10x Genomics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting average profitability relative to its peers. Overall, there is room for improvement in revenue generation and gross profit margins to align with industry standards.

Unveiling the Story Behind 10x Genomics

Breaking Down 10x Genomics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 10x Genomics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

To track all earnings releases for 10x Genomics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.