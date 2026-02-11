Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.18.

Investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.59 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were trading at $24.2 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.