JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JFrog will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits JFrog's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 26.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JFrog's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of JFrog Shares

Shares of JFrog were trading at $53.2 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on JFrog

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JFrog.

Analysts have provided JFrog with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $75.29, suggesting a potential 41.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dolby Laboratories, UiPath and GitLab, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dolby Laboratories, UiPath and GitLab are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

JFrog ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, JFrog's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for shareholders.

Get to Know JFrog Better

JFrog: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining JFrog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.54% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, JFrog adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

