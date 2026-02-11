Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Expedia Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10.

The announcement from Expedia Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.79, leading to a 17.55% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Expedia Group's Stock

Shares of Expedia Group were trading at $241.54 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

