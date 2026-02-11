Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Entergy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Anticipation surrounds Entergy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.62% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Entergy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Entergy Shares

Shares of Entergy were trading at $99.71 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Entergy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Entergy.

Entergy has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $105.5, the consensus suggests a potential 5.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exelon, PG&E and NRG Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Exelon, PG&E and NRG Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Entergy ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Entergy: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: Entergy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Entergy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Entergy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Entergy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.83.

