Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hyatt Hotels to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Hyatt Hotels bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.79 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels were trading at $169.05 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.