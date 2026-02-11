Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kimco Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The announcement from Kimco Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 1.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kimco Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Kimco Realty Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kimco Realty were trading at $22.19 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kimco Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kimco Realty.

With 6 analyst ratings, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $23.17, indicating a potential 4.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Regency Centers, Federal Realty Investment and Brixmor Property Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Regency Centers, Federal Realty Investment and Brixmor Property Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Kimco Realty ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 564 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 100 million square feet.

Breaking Down Kimco Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kimco Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.56% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Kimco Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.