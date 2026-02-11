TELUS (NYSE:TU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TELUS to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

TELUS bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TELUS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS were trading at $14.31 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TELUS

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TELUS.

The consensus rating for TELUS is Underperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $19.0 implies a potential 32.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AT&T and Verizon Communications, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AT&T, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 99.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verizon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $46.84, suggesting a potential 227.32% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for AT&T and Verizon Communications, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

TELUS ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. TELUS ranks in the middle for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About TELUS

TELUS: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: TELUS's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TELUS's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TELUS's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.