Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54.

The market awaits Lincoln Electric Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.7% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings were trading at $294.08 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lincoln Electric Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lincoln Electric Holdings.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $258.0, the consensus suggests a potential 12.27% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nordson, Pentair and IDEX, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $286.25, suggesting a potential 2.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pentair, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 59.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $227.71, suggesting a potential 22.57% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Nordson, Pentair and IDEX, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Lincoln Electric Holdings ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln Electric Holdings

Key Indicators: Lincoln Electric Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Electric Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln Electric Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Lincoln Electric Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.