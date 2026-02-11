Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Ingersoll Rand bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ingersoll Rand's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand were trading at $97.8 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ingersoll Rand

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ingersoll Rand.

Analysts have given Ingersoll Rand a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $90.4, indicating a potential 7.57% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dover, Xylem and Fortive, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dover, with an average 1-year price target of $221.5, suggesting a potential 126.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Xylem, with an average 1-year price target of $151.75, suggesting a potential 55.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $60.38, suggesting a potential 38.26% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Dover, Xylem and Fortive are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Ingersoll Rand ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

Get to Know Ingersoll Rand Better

Financial Insights: Ingersoll Rand

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

