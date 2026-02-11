The earnings results for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Chimera Investment beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $355 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.01% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Chimera Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.46 0.40 0.38 EPS Actual 0.37 0.39 0.41 0.37 Revenue Estimate 83.94M 83.45M 72.07M 73.48M Revenue Actual 65.01M 66.01M 69.22M 65.82M

