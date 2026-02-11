The earnings results for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Chimera Investment beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $355 thousand from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.01% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Chimera Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.46
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.39
|0.41
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|83.94M
|83.45M
|72.07M
|73.48M
|Revenue Actual
|65.01M
|66.01M
|69.22M
|65.82M
To track all earnings releases for Chimera Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
