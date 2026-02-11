Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Smurfit WestRock missed estimated earnings by -30.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.13 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.76% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Smurfit WestRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.58
|0.69
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.45
|0.73
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|7.93B
|7.91B
|7.77B
|7.39B
|Revenue Actual
|8.00B
|7.94B
|7.66B
|7.54B
To track all earnings releases for Smurfit WestRock visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.