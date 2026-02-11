Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Smurfit WestRock missed estimated earnings by -30.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.13 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.76% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Smurfit WestRock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.58 0.69 0.59 EPS Actual 0.58 0.45 0.73 0.28 Revenue Estimate 7.93B 7.91B 7.77B 7.39B Revenue Actual 8.00B 7.94B 7.66B 7.54B

To track all earnings releases for Smurfit WestRock visit their earnings calendar here.

