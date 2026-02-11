The earnings results for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Generac Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -10.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.79.

Revenue was down $143.50 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.39, leading to a 8.34% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.22 1.34 0.97 2.53 EPS Actual 1.83 1.65 1.26 2.80 Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.02B 918.82M 1.25B Revenue Actual 1.11B 1.06B 942.12M 1.24B

To track all earnings releases for Generac Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.