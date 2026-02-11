The earnings results for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Generac Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -10.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.79.
Revenue was down $143.50 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.39, leading to a 8.34% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.22
|1.34
|0.97
|2.53
|EPS Actual
|1.83
|1.65
|1.26
|2.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.02B
|918.82M
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.06B
|942.12M
|1.24B
To track all earnings releases for Generac Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.