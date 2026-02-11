The earnings results for Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:40 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Inter & Co beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $127.90 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Inter & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|381.13M
|337.00M
|327.02M
|284.21M
|Revenue Actual
|396.85M
|353.55M
|313.81M
|316.31M
To track all earnings releases for Inter & Co visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.