The earnings results for Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:40 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Inter & Co beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $127.90 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Inter & Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.10 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.11 0.11 Revenue Estimate 381.13M 337.00M 327.02M 284.21M Revenue Actual 396.85M 353.55M 313.81M 316.31M

