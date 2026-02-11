The earnings results for NiSource (NYSE:NI) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

NiSource beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $303.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.44% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at NiSource's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.90 0.47 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.98 0.49 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.19B 2.28B 1.45B Revenue Actual 1.27B 1.28B 2.18B 1.59B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NiSource management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $2.02 and $2.07 per share.

To track all earnings releases for NiSource visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.