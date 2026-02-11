The earnings results for NiSource (NYSE:NI) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
NiSource beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $303.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.44% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at NiSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.21
|0.90
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.22
|0.98
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.19B
|2.28B
|1.45B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.28B
|2.18B
|1.59B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NiSource management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $2.02 and $2.07 per share.
To track all earnings releases for NiSource visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.