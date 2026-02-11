The earnings results for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
BorgWarner beat estimated earnings by 14.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BorgWarner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.07
|0.98
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|1.21
|1.11
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|3.63B
|3.59B
|3.40B
|3.47B
|Revenue Actual
|3.59B
|3.64B
|3.52B
|3.44B
