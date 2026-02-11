The earnings results for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

BorgWarner beat estimated earnings by 14.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BorgWarner's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.07 0.98 0.96 EPS Actual 1.24 1.21 1.11 1.01 Revenue Estimate 3.63B 3.59B 3.40B 3.47B Revenue Actual 3.59B 3.64B 3.52B 3.44B

