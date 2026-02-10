Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Veru will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Veru bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Veru's Stock Performance

Shares of Veru were trading at $2.39 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Veru visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.