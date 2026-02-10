Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Granite Point Mortgage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

The announcement from Granite Point Mortgage is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Granite Point Mortgage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Granite Point Mortgage's Stock

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage were trading at $2.16 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Granite Point Mortgage

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Granite Point Mortgage.

Analysts have given Granite Point Mortgage a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $2.5, indicating a potential 15.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sunrise Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Sunrise Realty Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sunrise Realty Trust Neutral 132.69% $4.98M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

Granite Point Mortgage ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company is at the top for Gross Profit, reflecting strong profitability. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, suggesting lower returns compared to its peers.

Get to Know Granite Point Mortgage Better

Understanding the Numbers: Granite Point Mortgage's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Granite Point Mortgage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.32% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Granite Point Mortgage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Granite Point Mortgage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Granite Point Mortgage's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Granite Point Mortgage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Granite Point Mortgage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.