PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PolyPid will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

Anticipation surrounds PolyPid's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 4.53% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PolyPid's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking PolyPid's Stock Performance

Shares of PolyPid were trading at $4.58 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

