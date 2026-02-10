Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Porch Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Porch Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 33.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Porch Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Porch Group Shares

Shares of Porch Group were trading at $7.36 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

