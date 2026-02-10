Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Precision Drilling will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

The market awaits Precision Drilling's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.57, leading to a 3.89% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Precision Drilling's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Precision Drilling Shares

Shares of Precision Drilling were trading at $88.19 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Precision Drilling

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $81.0, the consensus suggests a potential 8.15% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Patterson-UTI Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Patterson-UTI Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Precision Drilling ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Precision Drilling Better

Precision Drilling: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Precision Drilling faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.12% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Precision Drilling's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Precision Drilling's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

