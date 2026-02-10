Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nabors Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.75.

The market awaits Nabors Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Nabors Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries were trading at $70.42 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nabors Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nabors Industries.

Analysts have provided Nabors Industries with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $59.75, suggesting a potential 15.15% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Patterson-UTI Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Patterson-UTI Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Nabors Industries ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Nabors Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Nabors Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nabors Industries's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

