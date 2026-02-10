Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Frontier Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from Frontier Group Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Frontier Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Frontier Group Holdings's Stock

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings were trading at $6.36 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Frontier Group Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Frontier Group Holdings.

The consensus rating for Frontier Group Holdings is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.6 implies a potential 11.95% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sun Country Airlines, Allegiant Travel and JetBlue Airways, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sun Country Airlines, Allegiant Travel and JetBlue Airways are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Frontier Group Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Frontier Group Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.24% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Frontier Group Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.